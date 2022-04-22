Bradley Bozeman 'Brings Instant Credibility & Toughness' to Panthers

Just over a month ago, free agent offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.8 million deal. Bozeman spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens where he appeared in 62 games, making 49 starts.

The Ravens reportedly wanted to bring Bozeman back, but for whatever reason the two sides couldn't come to terms on a new deal. When looking for a new team to continue his career with, the Panthers really stuck out to him. The biggest reason? New offensive line coach James Campen.

“When I came in, I was talking to Coach Campen and I think we sat down for like two hours just going over scheme, going over play style, going over body control, going over my film and just asking questions and going through different things," Bozeman said. "I felt like just from a knowledge standpoint, Coach Campen was on top of it. He had every answer to every question that I had. He showed me different drills and different things that he will do to be able to take my game to the next level. But at the same time not being it’s my way or the highway. To be able to adapt to that and what works best for the player as well as the structure and the way to do things right.

“I’m really excited to be working with Coach Campen. I really feel like one of the biggest reasons I came here is I feel like I could grow as a football player here. I felt like I could become a better man, a better play, just all-around take my football skill and knowledge to the next level with him.”

Likewise, Campen had some very good things to say about the 27-year-old.

“First and foremost, you’re adding a guy who has been starting for three years. He’s started at guard, he started at center for the past two. He brings instant credibility and toughness to the inside three. There’s going to be a lot of guys competing at a lot of different positions but the things that he brings and the things that he helps are the intangibles. Work ethic, toughness, come to work every day, assignment sure. When you start talking about measurables, how do you quantify that? Well, you quantify it by action and he has clearly done that and has played at a high level with a high level quarterback in an offense that runs the football. So, we’re going to rely on him to do a lot of things for us. Where he fits initially, we’ll have to see.”

When the Panthers initially signed Bozeman, it felt like they were bringing him in to start at center. However, it appears that might not be the case, at least with how the offensive line currently looks. Putting the best five out there would look something like Christensen, Bozeman, Elflein, Corbett, and Moton. Should the Panthers use the sixth pick in next week's draft on a left tackle, that's when we will see shuffling on down the line. Christensen would slide to left guard, Bozeman to center, and Elflein moves into a swing guard/back up center role.

If it were completely up to Bozeman, he would play center. That's where he feels best, but he knows he has the ability to be a quality starter at guard as well.

“I’m a very versatile offensive lineman. I play guard, I can play center. Tackle, quarterback, wherever you need me," Bozeman said with a chuckle. "I feel like I’m a very capable guard and I think I really shine at center. I think that’s where I bring my best values to the table but open to play wherever. I’m here to help the team, that’s why I was brought here."

If Bozeman settles in at guard, he knows he has some work to do to clean up his game to where he feels like he can shine just as bright as he does at center.

“Overall, [I] really [need to work on] everything. My balance, my body control, my hand placement, just everything that comes with that. My knowledge of the game, being able to read stances, read defenses, and being able to be on top of it and know what’s going to happen before it happens.”

