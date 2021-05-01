BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded the 39th & 151st picks to the Chicago Bears earlier in the 2nd round in exchange for the 52nd, 83rd, and 204th picks. Following that, the Panthers dealt the 52nd and 113th picks to the Cleveland Browns for the 59th and 89th picks.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

While playing alongside potential top ten pick Ja’Marr Chase, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. possesses a next level skill set that could get him drafted a lot earlier than some might expect. Marshall has a long lean frame that has some big time developmental potential moving forward. He could hold 220+ pounds without potentially losing much speed in the process. He has a ton more juice that you might envision when first popping on the film. In a lot of ways, he mirrors former Clemson Tiger and Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Martavis Bryant physically. Marshall is a legit deep threat who can win on the vertical frame both with his long speed and length to gain separation. He has flashed the ability to win through contact and highpoint with the best of them. Marshall has some intriguing body control to make some phenomenal catches climbing the ladder. He possesses a ton of flexibility to run a variety of routes. Marshall is not the most sudden athlete and will take a couple steps to throttle down. The biggest concern is durability as it stands. If he is able to quiet those concerns, the upside is high for Marshall. With his combination of length, athleticism and body control, Marshall has the potential to go early if he is able to stay on the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.