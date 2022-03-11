Skip to main content

BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Charges

The Houston quarterback will now turn to who he will play football for in 2022.

Friday evening, the grand jury that was presented a case against Deshaun Watson for nine accusations of sexual misconduct found that there was not enough to criminally charge the Houston quarterback, according to Molly Baker Cuculich of KHOU11 News Houston.

Now that Watson will not face not face charges, several teams across the NFL, including the Carolina Panthers, are expected to give the Texans a call to see what it would take to acquire the 26-year-old quarterback via trade.

According to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers have been keeping a close eye on Watson's legal situation and have already begun discussions with the Texans in regards to a trade. From everyone that I have spoken with, it seems very clear that Houston would want at least three first round picks and two younger players in return.

After swinging and missing on Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, team owner David Tepper is growing impatient and wants to win now. Even if the Panthers have to give up some foundational pieces to acquire a top-notch quarterback, that won't stop them from pursuing a deal. 

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which will give him a lot of authority in terms of where he can be traded to. 

