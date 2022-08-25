Breaking Down 10 Panthers on the Roster Bubble

QB P.J. Walker

I know everyone believes Matt Rhule will find a way to keep P.J. Walker on the roster. I just don't see it. They won't sacrifice a roster spot for a third quarterback if they don't have to. Corral's injury allows them to carry an extra corner, linebacker, etc. If Walker somehow clears waivers, he'll be back on the practice squad. I just don't know how realistic it is for him to clear.

WR Derek Wright

He doesn't do anything flashy, he's just consistent. If the Panthers were banged up at receiver, I would say they'd give him a chance. He should clear waivers, so I expect he'll be cut and then be one of the first guys placed on the practice squad.

WR Andre Roberts

Solid veteran that can really add a lot to the return game. Unfortunately, that's really all he brings to the table. With Shi Smith getting a lot of punt and kick return reps lately, I wouldn't be shocked to see them move off of the 34-year-old return specialist.

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

Henry has made some spectacular catches throughout camp. The only problem is, that he's inconsistent. He'll go through stretches where he makes great plays but then follows it up by making the easy plays look difficult. Certainly a practice squad candidate.

OL Deonte Brown

If Deonte Brown makes this roster, I'll be stunned. He just doesn't move the needle for me, even as a backup. He's been getting outplayed by guys like Mike Horton and rookie Cade Mays.

OL Dennis Daley

I'm indifferent in regards to Daley. They could live without him, but he wouldn't be a bad backup to have. If Mike Horton makes the roster, Daley will be bumped out.

LB Julian Stanford

I think Stanford is still in good standing to make the roster but like Roberts, his only true value is on special teams. Rookie Brandon Smith will likely see a ton of special teams reps this season, so I don't know how much they actually need Stanford.

LB Arron Mosby

I love Mosby's positional versatility. Can put his hand in the dirt on the edge and can also drop back to outside linebacker. Those kinds of guys are hard to find and he plays the game the right way - with 100% effort, 100% of the time. I believe he's got a chance to steal a spot away from DE Darryl Johnson.

CB Tae Hayes

Everyone on this team loves Tae Hayes. They're all rooting for him to make the roster and respect the way he conducts his business. On top of that, he's made a bunch of plays, including in preseason play. Unfortunately, there's just not enough room in that cornerback room to keep him on the active roster. Practice squad for sure.

S Kenny Robinson

Robinson's chances of making the roster didn't decrease because he got kicked out of both joint practices, but they did take away valuable reps that he desperately needed to have. For me, he's on the outside looking in.

