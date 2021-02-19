BREAKING: Panthers Release DE Stephen Weatherly & P Michael Palardy

The Carolina Panthers will clear up some more cap space as they are set to release defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Weatherly, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal last offseason with the Panthers. Weatherly played in just nine games this past season and totaled 17 tackles, three QB hits, and one tackle for loss. He missed the final seven games of the season due to a finger injury that required surgery.

Prior to this past season, Palardy was the Panthers' punter for four years. He did a solid job averaging 45.3 yards per punt during his four years in Carolina and 46 yards per punt in 2019. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL in late July, which forced the Panthers to turn to undrafted rookie Joseph Charlton of South Carolina.

According to Fowler, the Panthers will save roughly $20 million with the releases of Kawann Short, Tre Boston, Stephen Weatherly, and Michael Palardy.

