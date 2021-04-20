OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign DL DaQuan Jones

With just over one week until the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers take care of another need on the roster by signing free agent defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The former 4th round pick of the Tennessee Titans spent all seven seasons of his NFL career in Tennessee and started a total of 93 games. Jones totaled 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, six QB hits, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 2020.

This offseason, Carolina saw the inside of the defensive line thin out after Zach Kerr signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Efe Obada who played some inside signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team also parted ways with veteran Kawann Short after he suffered back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries. This left pretty much Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy on the inside with no other experienced options. Signing the veteran Jones allows Carolina to be more flexible in the draft and not feel like they have to draft another young defensive tackle that has to play right away.

