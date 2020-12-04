Brian Burns Leading Defensive Ends in Pro Bowl Votes

It's been a challenging year for the Carolina Panthers as they ride into their bye week with a 4-8 record in their first season under the watchful eye of head coach Matt Rhule.

At times this season, the Panthers' defense has been torched, embarrassed, and overmatched. But one of the few guys that has stepped up in a major way is second year defensive end Brian Burns.

After an up and down rookie season in which he finished with 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks, Burns built on the success he had a year ago and has become one of the the top pass rushers not only in the NFC, but the entire NFL. So far this season, Burns has accounted for 46 tackles, six sacks, five tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits. As many times as he has got to the quarterback, it's almost a bit surprising that he hasn't hit double digits in the sack category already. Opposing teams have begun to double-team him, chop block him, and do every thing they can to keep him from making a play in the backfield and more often than not, Burns still gets his way.

With just four games remaining on the Panthers' schedule, Burns leads all NFC defensive ends with 62,814 Pro Bowl votes. Voting for the Pro Bowl will come to an end on December 17th. To register your vote for Burns or any other Carolina Panther, go to panthers.com/vote

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.