Brian Burns Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant outing against the Denver Broncos where he recorded three tackles, three QB hits, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

"Number one, he's just so athletic," interim head coach Steve Wilks said of Burns. "But his speed off the edge and then his ability to work his hands and have such a great spin move. I think he puts a lot of pressure on the tackles. Sometimes you get those guys to overset and then now, he can turn speed into power which he does a really good job of."

With the two sacks, Burns officially reached the double digit mark for sacks in a season which is a goal he's been hunting down since he entered the league in 2019.

"It means a lot. It's long overdue," Burns said in response to reaching 10 sacks. "I should’ve had it my second year, but nobody’s counting. I’m blessed and grateful to have it now. Let’s keep on stacking them. I got five more games to keep going."

