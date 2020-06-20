AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Brian Burns Will Be an "Every Down Player" in 2020

Jason Hewitt

Brian Burns had a pretty successful rookie campaign in 2019. Even though the Panthers defense struggled, Burns was one of the very few bright spots. He played in all sixteen games of the regular season, but he only started in five of them. Burns was highly efficient on the field with a total of 7.5 sacks, 25 combined tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that led to a 56-yard touchdown. 

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera seemingly felt that the rookie wasn't ready to become a reliable three down player yet. He valued experience more than talent in this case, which was one of many areas of criticism that "Riverboat Ron" received from fans. 

Fortunately for those fans, Matt Rhule has taken over as the new sheriff in town, and he seems willing to give the second-year EDGE rusher a much greater role in 2020. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow will be incorporating many different looks this season, which should highly benefit Burns' skill set.

In an interview with WFNZ-AM/FM, Snow discussed the utilization of Burns. He views Burns as someone who should stay on the field on defense. Snow said more here: 

Snow had nothing but praise for Burns when he talked about his abilities. It is important to note that Snow was highly impressed by Burns' intelligence. Experience might be lacking on the defense this year, but players like Burns with high football IQ's can make up for that. With Derrick Brown and Kawann Short wreaking havoc in the interior, Burns should be able to roam freely in the backfield a lot more often. Expectations are high for the pass rushing specialist this year. Phil Snow's innovative defensive strategy should elevate Burns' game tremendously, which is bad news for quarterbacks and running backs all over the league.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robby Anderson "Isn't All Speed" Joe Brady Says

The Panthers coaching staff is excited for the arrival of Robby Anderson

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Coaching Staff Recognizes Christian McCaffrey's High Usage

The Panthers face of the franchise has been used a lot in recent years, possibly too much. Will the new staff cut back on his usage?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Feel Comfortable With Offensive Line Heading Into 2020

Offensive line is one area the Panthers are looking to improve heading into the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Phil Snow Preaches Development With Young Secondary

Despite having a young secondary, Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow likes his personnel

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bagarve

Does Rodney Smith Have What It Takes to Make the Panthers' 53-Man Roster?

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady talks about running back Rodney Smith

Schuyler Callihan

by

Goober87 $

Joe Brady: "Curtis Samuel Fits the Mold of What We're Looking For"

The Panthers are expecting a big year from young receiver Curtis Samuel

Schuyler Callihan

Did the Panthers Disrespect Cam Newton in Latest Tweet?

More chaos surrounding the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bagarve

Anthony Fauci Warns "Football May not Happen this Year"

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers to Close Offices Friday in Observance of Juneteenth

Carolina will pay their respects Friday and close offices in honor of Juneteenth.

Jack Duffy

Several Former Panthers on 2021 College Football HOF Ballot

Several former Panthers have been listed on the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.

Jack Duffy