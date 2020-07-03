AllPanthers
Can This Be the Bounce Back Year for T.J. Green?

Schuyler Callihan

After being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, safety T.J. Green quickly carved himself out a role in the Indianapolis Colts' defense. He appeared in 31 games as a Colt, including 11 starts, but really dropped off after his second year in the league.

In his first four years in the league, he has bounced around quite a bit and has not been able to find a stable home. He was waived by the Colts in September of 2018 and was picked up by the Seahawks a month later, but his stint with Seattle did not last a full month. Last year, the Saints signed him to the practice squad before moving him up to the active roster on December 16th. He was waived two days later and was quickly scooped up by the Panthers.

It's been a hectic, wild ride for Green thus far, but can he turn it around or is it too late?

With the defense that the Panthers will run under Phil Snow, there will be a need for multiple guys playing multiple positions all over the secondary. With so few experienced players in the backend for the Panthers, this gives Green an opportunity to earn some playing time and perhaps, lock up a contributing role on the defense.

Rookies Kenny Robinson and Jeremy Chinn will take some time to develop, so someone like Green can help step up and contribute while they are learning the ropes of the NFL. Tre Boston and Juston Burris will be the two that are most likely to see the field at the beginning of the 2020 season, but Snow will want to rotate multiple guys and keep bodies fresh throughout the game.

Do you think T.J. Green will be a factor for the Panthers moving forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

