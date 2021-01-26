Carolina Panthers 2021 Senior Bowl Roster
The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins have been afforded the opportunity to coach in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. In a year where the pandemic will alter much of the originally scheduled draft evaluation plans, the Senior Bowl will give these two organizations a great chance to work with some of the nation's top prospects up close and in person.
Below is the full roster that will be coached by the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. The game will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the NFL Network.
QB
Kyle Trask - Florida
Kellen Mond - Texas A&M
Jamie Newman - Wake Forest/Georgia
Mac Jones - Alabama
RB
Larry Rountree III - Missouri
Elijah Mitchell - Louisiana
Kylin Hill - Mississippi State
WR
Kadarius Toney - Florida
Shi Smith - South Carolina
Amari Rodgers - Clemson
Cornell Powell - Clemson
Josh Palmer - Tennessee
Marquez Stevenson - Houston
Racey McMath - LSU
Austin Watkins Jr. - UAB
Trevon Grimes - Florida
TE/FB
Tre McKitty - Georgia
Quinton Morris - Bowling Green
Noah Gray - Duke
Kylen Granson - SMU
OL
Alex Leatherwood - Alabama
Dan Moore Jr. - Texas A&M
Jaylon Moore - Western Michigan
Trey Smith - Tennessee
David Moore- Grambling
Drake Jackson - Kentucky
Jack Anderson - Texas Tech
Deonte Brown - Alabama
Ben Cleveland - Georgia
Royce Newman - Ole Miss
D'Ante Smtih - East Carolina
Alaric Jackson - Iowa
DL
William Bradley-King - Baylor
Marvin Wilson - Florida State
Malik Herring - Georgia
Payton Turner - Houston
Chauncey Golston - Iowa
Marlon Tuipulotu - USC
Wyatt Hubert - Kansas State
Quincy Roche - Miami
Cam Sample - Tulane
Carlos Basham - Wake Forest
LB
K.J. Britt - Auburn
Janarius Robinson - Florida State
Monty Rice - Georgia
Grant Stuard - Houston
Jabril Cox - LSU
Paddy Fisher - Northwestern
Riley Cole - South Alabama
Jordan Smith - UAB
Charles Snowden - Virginia
DB
Robert Rochell - Central Arkansas
Aaron Robinson - Central Florida
DJ Daniel - Georgia
Bryan Mills - North Carolina Central
Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse
Richie Grant - Central Florida
Hamsah Nasrildeen - Florida State
Shawn Davis - Florida
Mark Webb - Georgia
JaCoby Stevens - LSU
Joshuah Bledsoe - Missouri
Tyree Gillespie - Missouri
Special teams
PK Jose Borregales - Miami
PT Max Duffy - Kentucky
LS Thomas Fletcher - Alabama
LS Ryan Langan - Georgia Southern
