Carolina Panthers 2021 Senior Bowl Roster

The Panthers get to work with several of the nation's top players.

The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins have been afforded the opportunity to coach in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. In a year where the pandemic will alter much of the originally scheduled draft evaluation plans, the Senior Bowl will give these two organizations a great chance to work with some of the nation's top prospects up close and in person.

Below is the full roster that will be coached by the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. The game will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the NFL Network.

QB

Kyle Trask - Florida

Kellen Mond - Texas A&M

Jamie Newman - Wake Forest/Georgia

Mac Jones - Alabama

RB

Larry Rountree III - Missouri

Elijah Mitchell - Louisiana

Kylin Hill - Mississippi State

WR

Kadarius Toney - Florida

Shi Smith - South Carolina

Amari Rodgers - Clemson

Cornell Powell - Clemson

Josh Palmer - Tennessee

Marquez Stevenson - Houston

Racey McMath - LSU

Austin Watkins Jr. - UAB

Trevon Grimes - Florida

TE/FB

Tre McKitty - Georgia

Quinton Morris - Bowling Green

Noah Gray - Duke

Kylen Granson - SMU

OL

Alex Leatherwood - Alabama

Dan Moore Jr. - Texas A&M

Jaylon Moore - Western Michigan

Trey Smith - Tennessee

David Moore- Grambling

Drake Jackson - Kentucky

Jack Anderson - Texas Tech

Deonte Brown - Alabama

Ben Cleveland - Georgia

Royce Newman - Ole Miss

D'Ante Smtih - East Carolina

Alaric Jackson - Iowa

DL

William Bradley-King - Baylor

Marvin Wilson - Florida State

Malik Herring - Georgia

Payton Turner - Houston

Chauncey Golston - Iowa

Marlon Tuipulotu - USC

Wyatt Hubert - Kansas State

Quincy Roche - Miami

Cam Sample - Tulane

Carlos Basham - Wake Forest

LB

K.J. Britt - Auburn

Janarius Robinson - Florida State

Monty Rice - Georgia

Grant Stuard - Houston

Jabril Cox - LSU

Paddy Fisher - Northwestern

Riley Cole - South Alabama

Jordan Smith - UAB

Charles Snowden - Virginia

DB

Robert Rochell - Central Arkansas

Aaron Robinson - Central Florida

DJ Daniel - Georgia

Bryan Mills - North Carolina Central

Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse

Richie Grant - Central Florida

Hamsah Nasrildeen - Florida State

Shawn Davis - Florida

Mark Webb - Georgia

JaCoby Stevens - LSU

Joshuah Bledsoe - Missouri

Tyree Gillespie - Missouri

Special teams

PK Jose Borregales - Miami

PT Max Duffy - Kentucky

LS Thomas Fletcher - Alabama

LS Ryan Langan - Georgia Southern

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.