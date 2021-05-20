What Are the Odds: 2021 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record but could have been much closer to .500 if it weren't for losing eight games by one score.

New GM Scott Fitterer made a ton of moves this offseason to improve the roster from top to bottom including making a change at quarterback. He traded for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold and then, the day prior to the start of the draft, shipped Teddy Bridgewater to Denver for a sixth-round pick.

Darnold had very little success during his stint with the Jets but was never set up for success. He now comes to a situation that has one of the top running backs in the league, a dynamic receiving duo in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, and a defense that has some intriguing young pieces.

Both BetMGM and VegasInsider have set the Panthers' win total at 7.5 for the season which is about where it should be. In my way-too-early game-by-game predictions, I have Carolina getting off to a sizzling 5-2 start before fading out in the second half of the season and finishing 7-10.

How can the Panthers go OVER 7.5 wins?

Analytically, the Panthers have the 6th easiest schedule in the NFL. They have several games in the first half of the season that are very winnable and if they get off to a hot start and rack up 5-6 wins in their first 8-9 games, they will have no trouble getting to at least eight wins.

How can the Panthers go UNDER 7.5 wins?

The final four games of Carolina's schedule are absolutely brutal. They go to Buffalo, host Tampa, and then end the year with back-to-back road games at New Orleans, and Tampa. If they get to this four-game stretch with just four or five wins, it will be extremely difficult for them to go over the total. Heck, even six wins may not be enough going into that stretch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.