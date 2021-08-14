Carolina Panthers Announce 2021 Jersey Schedule

The Panthers will only be wearing the blue jerseys twice this season.

We are officially one sleep away (or more if you take mid-day naps like me) from Carolina Panthers football. Tomorrow, the Panthers will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis against Frank Reich and the Colts.

Over the next three weeks, the Panthers roster will see a lot of change as they make their way down from 90 to 53. The three preseason games vs Indianapolis, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh will be a great opportunity for guys on the fringe of making the roster to make their case.

Once the 53-man roster is set, the Panthers will begin preparation for the New York Jets who they will host in the 2021 season opener.

Friday, the Panthers announced which color jersey they will be wearing for all 17 games. Take a look below.

Week 1 vs Jets - White

Week 2 vs Saints - White

Week 3 at Texans - White

Week 4 at Cowboys - Blue

Week 5 vs Eagles - Black

Week 6 vs Vikings - Black

Week 7 at Giants - White

Week 8 at Falcons - White

Week 9 vs Patriots - Black

Week 10 at Cardinals - White

Week 11 vs Washington - Black

Week 12 at Dolphins - Blue

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 vs Falcons - Black

Week 15 at Bills - White

Week 16 vs Buccaneers - Black

Week 17 at Saints - White

Week 18 at Buccanneers - Black

According to Panthers stats guy, Will Bryan, the Panthers have a 111-125-1 record in white jerseys, 69-72 in black, and 20-18 in blue.

