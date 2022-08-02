Carolina Panthers Announce 2022 Jersey Schedule

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers released the jersey schedule for the upcoming season. The team will wear white jerseys for the first nine weeks of the season and a total of 12 times. They will sport the black jerseys four times and the blue only once, which will be on the road in Tampa Bay.

Week 1 vs Cleveland Browns - White

Week 2 at New York Giants - White

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints - White

Week 4 vs Arizona Cardinals - White

Week 5 vs San Francisco 49ers - White

Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams - White

Week 7 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - White

Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons - White

Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals - White

Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons - Black

Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens - White

Week 12 vs Denver Broncos - Black

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks - White

Week 15 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Black

Week 16 vs Detroit Lions - Black

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Blue

Week 18 at New Orleans Saints - White

