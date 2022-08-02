Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Announce 2022 Jersey Schedule

Carolina Panthers thread alert.

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers released the jersey schedule for the upcoming season. The team will wear white jerseys for the first nine weeks of the season and a total of 12 times. They will sport the black jerseys four times and the blue only once, which will be on the road in Tampa Bay.

Week 1 vs Cleveland Browns - White

Week 2 at New York Giants - White

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints - White

Week 4 vs Arizona Cardinals - White

Week 5 vs San Francisco 49ers - White

Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams - White

Week 7 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - White

Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons - White

Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals - White

Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons - Black

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens - White

Week 12 vs Denver Broncos - Black

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks - White

Week 15 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Black

Week 16 vs Detroit Lions - Black

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Blue

Week 18 at New Orleans Saints - White

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18768748_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: S Xavier Woods Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_18781949_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Early Camp Takeaways + Does Corral Deserve a Shot?

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_18783704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Passing Rushing Need, Horn Returns, Guardian Caps + More

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18782606_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18497756_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Activate CB Jaycee Horn from PUP List

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18782074_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Plan for QBs, Position Battles, Madden Ratings + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 10:35 AM EDT
USATSI_18783808_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Gives Explanation to Changing the Spelling of His Name

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 9:49 AM EDT
USATSI_18781853_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Jaycee Horn Update, Shi Smith Flashing, Corral Reps + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 9:18 AM EDT