Carolina Panthers Announce 2022 Jersey Schedule
Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers released the jersey schedule for the upcoming season. The team will wear white jerseys for the first nine weeks of the season and a total of 12 times. They will sport the black jerseys four times and the blue only once, which will be on the road in Tampa Bay.
Week 1 vs Cleveland Browns - White
Week 2 at New York Giants - White
Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints - White
Week 4 vs Arizona Cardinals - White
Week 5 vs San Francisco 49ers - White
Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams - White
Week 7 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - White
Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons - White
Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals - White
Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons - Black
Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens - White
Week 12 vs Denver Broncos - Black
Week 13 - BYE
Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks - White
Week 15 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Black
Week 16 vs Detroit Lions - Black
Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Blue
Week 18 at New Orleans Saints - White
