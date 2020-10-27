Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Atlanta Falcons
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers are just two days away from returning back to action as they will host division rival, the Atlanta Falcons (1-6) on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will be looking for the season sweep as they won the first meeting of the year by a 23-16 score.
Below you can take a look at the Panthers' depth chart heading into Thursday's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR PJ Walker
RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Myles Hartsfield
WR: DJ Moore, Pharoh Cooper
WR: Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley
C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin
DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton
DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Troy Pride Jr., Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder
SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
KO: Joey Slye
PK: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
P: Joseph Charlton
LS: JJ Jansen
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.