Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers are just two days away from returning back to action as they will host division rival, the Atlanta Falcons (1-6) on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will be looking for the season sweep as they won the first meeting of the year by a 23-16 score.

Below you can take a look at the Panthers' depth chart heading into Thursday's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR PJ Walker

RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Myles Hartsfield

WR: DJ Moore, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin

DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton

DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Troy Pride Jr., Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

KO: Joey Slye

PK: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

P: Joseph Charlton

LS: JJ Jansen

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

