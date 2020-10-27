SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Atlanta Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are just two days away from returning back to action as they will host division rival, the Atlanta Falcons (1-6) on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will be looking for the season sweep as they won the first meeting of the year by a 23-16 score.

Below you can take a look at the Panthers' depth chart heading into Thursday's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR PJ Walker

RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Myles Hartsfield

WR: DJ Moore, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin

DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton

DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Troy Pride Jr., Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

KO: Joey Slye

PK: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

P: Joseph Charlton

LS: JJ Jansen

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

