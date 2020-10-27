SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Designate RB Christian McCaffrey to Return from IR

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have designated running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) to return from the injured reserve list.

McCaffrey has been in a red jersey in both of the team's practices this week not actively participating, but head coach Matt Rhule told the media yesterday that there is still a chance that he could play this Thursday vs the Atlanta Falcons.

"I think it's a possibility," Rhule said. "That's sort of out of my hands, but I'm hopeful that we will have him. It's when he's cleared by the doctors and trainers and all of that stuff, so I'm just waiting and as soon as they say he can go, he'll go."

Mike Davis has done a tremendous job filling in for McCaffrey and helped the Panthers immensely during their three-game winning streak. However, over the last two games, Davis has been bottled up only rushing for 64 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. With the Panthers now on a two-game losing skid, they could definitely use McCaffrey to help get more consistency out of the running game. With that said, the Falcons are just 1-6 on the season and the Panthers may opt to rest him and let McCaffrey continue getting back up to game speed and bring him back next Sunday vs the Chiefs.

