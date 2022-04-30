Carolina Panthers Draft Needs, Possible Targets Heading Into Day Three

A look at what is left to get for the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Three rounds are officially in the books and the Panthers have filled two major needs at left tackle with NC State's Ikem Ekwonu and quarterback with former Ole Miss star Matt Corral.

The Panthers currently have just four picks remaining: 144, 149, 199, and 242.

What positions are the Panthers likely to target next and which names could get a call from GM Scott Fitterer? Let's get right into it.

EDGE

The pass rushers are flying off the board through the first three rounds and I would expect some teams to reach for some guys here on day three knowing that much of the top rated guys are no longer available. The Panthers must find a way to replace Haason Reddick. Now, of course, you're not going to count on a day three pick to do that, but you need to at least have depth on the edge. Yes, Reddick was an outside linebacker but he was really a hybrid LB/DE that was mainly a stand up rushing end.

Names to watch: Eyioma Uwazurike (Iowa State), Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina), Tyreke Smith (Ohio State), Amare Barno (Virginia Tech), Esezi Otomewo (Minnesota), Isaiah Thomas (Oklahoma), David Anenih (Houston), Michael Clemons (Texas A&M)

Inside Linebacker

Due to Damien Wilson's pending legal situation, there's no telling if he will be on the roster come training camp or not. Regardless, Carolina needs to add to that room in one way or another and there is still a lot of talent left in the draft at inside linebacker. There is even some guys that are listed as outside that will likely shift to inside at the next level, so I will include those guys in particular, as well.

Names to watch: Brandon Smith (Penn State), Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), D'Marco Jackson (Appalachian State), Malcolm Rodriguez (Oklahoma State), Damone Clark (LSU), Mike Rose (Iowa State), Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin), James Skalski (Clemson), Jeremiah Gemmel (North Carolina), Nephi Sewell (Utah), JoJo Domann (Nebraska), Jesse Luketa (Penn State)

Safety

This isn't an area I thought the Panthers would add to, but defensive coordinator Phil Snow made it pretty clear a couple of weeks back that he felt they needed to add at least one more safety to the roster for depth purposes. Doing so will also give them some freedom with Jeremy Chinn and line him up in a bunch of different spots although the goal is to keep him at safety.

Names to watch: Verone McKinley III (Oregon), Tycen Anderson (Toledo), Leon O'Neal Jr. (Texas A&M), Dane Belton (Iowa), Percy Butler (Louisiana), Yusuf Corker (Kentucky), Delarrin Turner-Yell (Oklahoma), Smoke Monday (Auburn), Kolby Harvell-Peel (Oklahoma State), Bubba Bolden (Miami), Markquese Bell (Florida A&M)

Wide Receiver

The Panthers may not address it during the draft, but they need to add another option to the wide receiving room. Behind DJ Moore there are a lot of question marks. Is Robby Anderson going to return to his 2020 form? Will Terrace Marshall Jr. live up to the 2nd round hype from a year ago? Will Shi Smith still be on the team following his recent arrest? Pretty safe to say, it couldn't hurt the Panthers to at least consider adding a day three receiver.

Names to watch: WR Calvin Austin III (Memphis), Khalil Shakir (Boise State), Bo Melton (Rutgers), Justyn Ross (Clemson), Romeo Doubs (Nevada), Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech), Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame), Braylon Sanders (Ole Miss), Makai Polk (Mississippi State), Charleston Rambo (Miami), Jalen Nailor (Michigan State), Tre Turner (Virginia Tech), Reggie Roberson Jr. (SMU), Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss), Ty Fryfogle (Indiana), Slade Bolden (Alabama)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.