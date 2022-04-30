BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Moments ago, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer traded up the board again by moving into the 120th pick of the draft. With that pick, the team selected Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Versatility is an important trait to have in the NFL. Brandon Smith offers adequate versatility already; further, he can still grow in every aspect of his game. The Penn State outside linebacker is an excellent athlete who flashes against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher. While he is consistently in position thanks to his traits and adequate play recognition, Smith struggles to finish plays. He practices poor tackling technique and is, consequently, inefficient at the contact point. His lack of experience in coverage also limits him, as he has developed negative tendencies that he must fix to succeed in the NFL. All the same, Smith is an enticing prospect whose athleticism and versatility make him a name to remember during the 2021 season.

