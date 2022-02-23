Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Quarterbacks

In one way or another, the Carolina Panthers will be adding to the quarterback room ahead of the 2022 season. Backup P.J. Walker has already agreed to a one-year deal worth the league minimum, but he will likely serve as the third string quarterback unless Sam Darnold is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Darnold's $18 million 5th-year option is going to handcuff what the Panthers can do at the position, but team owner David Tepper and GM Scott Fitterer have been known to be aggressive in the trade market before. That said, there are a few viable options for the team to look at in free agency.

Cam Newton

The top option as far as free agent quarterbacks go, in my opinion, is Cam Newton. He has played nearly half a season with Matt Rhule and although things didn't go as planned, it seems like there is real interest on the Panthers part to bring him back in 2022. Both GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule have publicly stated that they enjoyed having him on the roster. This is really going to come down to two things: 1. Does Cam want to come back to a team that may/may not be a playoff contender? 2. Do the Panthers trade for a quarterback? If that's the case, I don't see a scenario where Newton returns. However, if they draft Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, or any other quarterback in this spring's draft, then it makes total sense to bring Cam back to mentor the youngster.

Keep in mind, Newton told the media that he isn't coming back to go 5-12 again. He'll only do so if he feels like this team has a legitimate chance to compete and at this stage of his career, you can't blame him for wanting that.

“Selfishly, the question can be kind of directed towards, do you think I can play? Yes, I still do think I can play at a high level, absolutely," Newton said. "But if an opportunity presents itself where I don’t necessarily need to play and it’s about winning, yeah, I’m willing to do that, too. Because this point forward, I’m not coming back for no 5-12. I’ll tell you that now. Winning makes everything better. So to what degree I’m willing to do — whether being the starter or not — if it’s about winning, I’m with it. And then if it’s not, then I won’t hitch my wagon to it.”

Jameis Winston

I think a lot of people keep forgetting that Jameis Winston is set to be a free agent this offseason after spending the last two seasons with New Orleans. He did a fairly good job with the Saints after being named the starter in 2021, leading the team to a 5-2 record through seven games. After he went down for the season, the Saints collapsed going just 4-6 in the final ten games.

When it comes to Winston, you know you're taking a gamble. Is this going to be the guy that puts the ball in harms way time after time and costs his team several games? Or could he sustain what he did this season in New Orleans throughout the entirety of a season? If he can sustain it, whoever signs him will be getting a hell of a bargain.

While everyone seems to be eyeing Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz, and Deshaun Watson, Winston should be one teams should be interested in the most. He has a cannon for an arm and has all the intangibles to be a really solid quarterback. Not to mention, he has played his entire seven-year career in the NFC South splitting time with Tampa Bay and New Orleans, meaning he knows this division in and out.

Mitch Trubisky

Look, I'm not advocating for the Panthers to bring in Trubisky, but this is more of a last resort option. If the Panthers can't get the quarterback they like in the draft, fail to strike a deal for a veteran QB, and miss out on the two guys mentioned above, Trubisky wouldn't be a bad option to come in and compete with Darnold for the job.

Although the Bears didn't make much progress during his time in Chicago, the team was much better with him on the field. He went 29-21 as a starter and despite starting the 2020 season 3-0, head coach Matt Nagy made the switch to Nick Foles which was the wrong move. Foles struggled mightily and toward the end of the season Trubisky was reinserted as the starter and the Bears won three of their last four games.

There's potential for Trubisky to resurrect his career, but once again, he should be rather far down the Panthers list.

