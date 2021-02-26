Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Running Back

As we inch closer and closer to the start of free agency, we will look at several options that the Carolina Panthers could target at each position. Today, we will take a look at the different options the Panthers should consider at running back.

Mike Davis

I know, shocker right? If the Panthers are able to convince Mike Davis to come back to Carolina and be RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey for a reasonable price, it makes all the sense in the world to attempt to retain him. He knows the system, he produced and appeared to have been well-liked by his teammates. Every team would love to have a back that plays smashmouth football and fights for extra yardage on every carry. Davis brings that toughness and physicality to the Panthers' backfield.

In the event that McCaffrey is involved in any potential trade, it should be Davis' job to lose at that point. He proved a lot of people wrong, including myself. I would not be shocked if another team called him up and offered him slightly more money and is told he would be the No. 1 guy. If that situation arises, then Carolina may have to look in another direction. With the salary cap space available, they're not really in the position to outbid anyone.

Alfred Morris

Morris began his NFL career with back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons but his production has really declined since the 2016 season. He has a similar build to that of Mike Davis and also has a similar running style. If the Panthers are unable to re-sign Davis, taking a look at Morris as RB2 would not be a bad option. It might not be the team's best option, but he has a history of having success and is an established veteran. If he gets into the right situation, Morris could still have a couple of really good seasons in him.

Gus Edwards

We're sticking with the power backs just in case Davis walks. Edwards plays tough, physical, and is a blue-collar type of player. In his first three years in the league, Edwards has rushed for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns on 414 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. With JK Dobbins and Justice Hill also receiving carries, the Ravens have a bit of a crowded backfield. The only problem with pursuing Edwards is that it could cost a little more than one would like due to the fact that he is a restricted free agent. The Ravens would be able to match whatever offer the Panthers throw out and if they let him go, they will receive a conditional draft pick in return.

Ty Montgomery

This would be kind of an out-of-the-box type of signing but one that could be beneficial for the Panthers. Christian McCaffrey is extremely good at catching the ball out of the backfield, and once again, if Carolina is unable to re-sign Mike Davis, you need a guy who can do a little bit of everything. Montgomery can ground and pound between the tackles, he can catch the ball out in the flat, line up at receiver, block, you name it, he can do it.

