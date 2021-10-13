    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/13

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak this Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

    DNP

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    LIMITED

    P Joseph Charlton (back)

    CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

    RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

    FULL

    LT Cameron Erving (neck)

