    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/14

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak this Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

    DNP

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

    LB Kamal Martin (concussion)

    LIMITED

    CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

    FULL

    LT Cameron Erving (neck)

    USATSI_16739783
