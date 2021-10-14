Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/14

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak this Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

LB Kamal Martin (concussion)

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

FULL

LT Cameron Erving (neck)

