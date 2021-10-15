    • October 15, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak this Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). McCaffrey was a limited participant in each of the team’s three practices last week before being held out of the game against the Eagles. This Wednesday, McCaffrey was limited and then followed that up with two DNP days. Carolina will once again turn to rookie Chuba Hubbard who will be spelled by Royce Freeman. Earlier in the week, head coach Matt Rhule labeled LB Shaq Thompson (foot) out for Sunday’s game. 

