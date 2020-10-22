Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/22

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will be back on the road this week as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (3-2). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related)

OL John Miller (ankle)

LIMITED

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPANT

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

RB Trenton Cannon (neck)

RB Mike Davis (ankle)

