    • October 22, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/22

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are looking to put an end to their three-game skid this Sunday when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (1-5). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion, OUT for game)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot, OUT for game)

    FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion, OUT for game )

    LB Frankie Luvu (biceps, NO STATUS)

    WR Alex Erickson (concussion, NO STATUS)

    LT Cameron Erving (neck, QUESTIONABLE)

    CB CJ Henderson (shoulder, NO STATUS)

    C Matt Paradis (knee, NO STATUS)

