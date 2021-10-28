Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/28

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are looking to put an end to their four-game skid this Sunday when they to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (3-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    DE Darryl Johnson Jr. (hamstring)

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

    DT Daviyon Nixon (knee)

    LIMITED

    CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

    C Matt Paradis (back)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    FULL

    LT Cameron Erving (neck)

    FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)

    OT Trent Scott (finger)

