Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/28
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are looking to put an end to their four-game skid this Sunday when they to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (3-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
DE Darryl Johnson Jr. (hamstring)
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)
DT Daviyon Nixon (knee)
LIMITED
CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)
C Matt Paradis (back)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
FULL
LT Cameron Erving (neck)
FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)
OT Trent Scott (finger)
