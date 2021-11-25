Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/25

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-6) will be back on the road this week as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    OL John Miller (ankle)

    LIMITED

    N/A

    FULL

    OL Dennis Daley (glute)

    DB Myles Hartsfield (wrist)

    DT DaQuan Jones (knee)

