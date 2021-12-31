Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/31

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will hit the road this week to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-8). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

LT Cam Erving (calf, DOUBTFUL)

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin, OUT)

LIMITED

S Juston Burris (groin, QUESTIONABLE)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin, QUESTIONABLE)

S Sean Chandler (groin, DOUBTFUL)

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee, QUESTIONABLE)

FULL

N/A

