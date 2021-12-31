Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/31

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will hit the road this week to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-8). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    DNP

    LT Cam Erving (calf, DOUBTFUL)

    CB Stephon Gilmore (groin, OUT)

    LIMITED

    S Juston Burris (groin, QUESTIONABLE)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin, QUESTIONABLE)

    S Sean Chandler (groin, DOUBTFUL)

    CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee, QUESTIONABLE)

    FULL

    N/A

