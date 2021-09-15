September 15, 2021
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/15

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (1-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they play host to the New Orleans Saints (1-0). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

Limited

OL Pat Elflein (hip)

DT DaQuan Jones (groin)

OL John Miller (Illness)

Full Participation

S Juston Burris (neck)

S Sean Chandler (hamstring)

WR Shi Smith (shoulder)

