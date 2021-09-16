September 16, 2021
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/16

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers (1-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they play host to the New Orleans Saints (1-0). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (groin)

RT Taylor Moton (groin)

Full Participation

S Juston Burris (neck)

S Sean Chandler (hamstring)

OL Pat Elflein (hip)

OL John Miller (illness)

WR Shi Smith (shoulder)

