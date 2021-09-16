Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/16

The Carolina Panthers (1-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they play host to the New Orleans Saints (1-0). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (groin)

RT Taylor Moton (groin)

Full Participation

S Juston Burris (neck)

S Sean Chandler (hamstring)

OL Pat Elflein (hip)

OL John Miller (illness)

WR Shi Smith (shoulder)

