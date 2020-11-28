Carolina Panthers Keys to the Game: Defense vs Vikings

The Panthers will look to pick up their second straight win this Sunday as they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Last week, the Panthers' defense pitched a shutout in a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions. What will they need to do this week to come away with a win? Listed below are our three defensive keys to the game.

Keep Dalvin Cook under 100 yards rushing

I know, easier said than done but if the Panthers have any chance of leaving Minneapolis with a win, they have to limit Cook's success. In games where Cook has rushed over 100 yards, the Vikings are 4-2. In the games in which Cook goes under 100 yards? Minnesota is just 1-3. Carolina has not done a good job containing the rushing attack all season and stopping Cook will have to be the No. 1 goal for this defense. You can't arm tackle this guy or trip him up, you're going to have to swarm to him and gang tackle him or square him up.

Don't let Justin Jefferson get behind the secondary

The Vikings' rookie receiver enters week 12 ranked 2nd in the entire NFL in yards per catch (18.8 ypc). A lot of that has to do with his speed, but it also comes from knowing how to find the open areas in the defense. Jefferson is playing well beyond his rookie status and would suggest that Carolina will have to force him to catch balls underneath and dare him to beat the defense that way.

Burns creating havoc....again

Brian Burns had a terrific game last week vs Detroit and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after registering two sacks and four QB hits. I know it's hard to follow up a performance like that, but I firmly believe Burns has a three sack game in him and it's coming soon. Getting pressure on Kirk Cousins makes Minnesota a one-dimensional team and in turn, makes it easier to key in on Dalvin Cook and the rushing attack.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.