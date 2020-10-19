SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Monday Morning Thoughts: A Dose of Reality

Schuyler Callihan

For the first time in nearly a month, the Carolina Panthers lost. The Chicago Bears ended the Panthers' three-game winning streak this Sunday with a very close 23-16 win.

I'm going to be flat out honest as I always am in this weekly column. The Panthers' offense looked lethargic on Sunday, especially up front. Don't get me wrong, Chicago has one of the best defenses in the entire league and have one of the game's best pass rushers in Khalil Mack, but Teddy Bridgewater couldn't even go through his progressions half of the time because he had a defender breathing down his neck. The offensive line allowed four sacks, six QB hits, and a flurry of pressures on the afternoon. To win games in the National Football League, you have to be able to protect your quarterback and give him a chance to get the ball to his receivers. If Bridgewater wasn't an athletic quarterback, there's a strong chance he gets sacked eight, maybe nine times. The two weeks prior the line didn't allow a single sack and won both games. Now, this group has to identify where it all went wrong and get back on track vs New Orleans.

As for Teddy Bridgewater, well, it's one you'd just like to crumble up and throw away for the most part. He made a couple of nice throws down the field, but his accuracy and touch were off and you could tell that the Bears' defense was showing him a lot of exotic looks that were confusing to pickup on. To me, it seemed like he was thinking more than playing. But again, part of that may be him thinking about a pass rusher about to bury him in the dirt as soon as he calls for the snap. We've seen better from Teddy Bridgewater and I don't believe this is the Teddy Bridgewater we will see on a week to week basis. 

The fact of the matter is, this is the same young, inexperienced team that started off the season 0-2. Yes, they caught fire for a bit winning three straight, but this is still a "building" year for Carolina. Is this a true playoff contending team? Maybe, but they have so much room to grow in so many areas before we can legitimately put them in that conversation. The Panthers are going to win some games, but not enough to be taken seriously by folks outside of the Carolinas. Despite a 3-3 start to the season, this is in all likelihood, still a five-six win team. The closer they push themselves to a .500 record, the more it's considered a success for Matt Rhule and his staff for their first season on the helm. 

Although I don't buy the Panthers being a playoff team, they can still be in the mix for a wild card spot if they find ways to win some games they have no business being in. For example, this upcoming Sunday vs New Orleans. You beat the Saints and return home to a Falcons team you've already beat, you could be at 5-3 heading into November. So even though the winning streak is over, it's not quite time to panic just yet. And honestly, I don't know that panicking should even be a thing this season. No one is expecting Carolina to be in the playoff picture, so let's just see how this team builds and improves throughout the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
punkyb1128
punkyb1128

Typical no respect for the bears article. Sounds identical to what was said after the Chicago/ Tamp Bay game. All week leading up to the games, "the bears will be out classed and out played this week..." Well heres another article saying "yes...the bears D is good, but...this is why (pick your favorite team) lost. Im saying there bears are even contenders this year, but everyone of the Bears wins this year came out of a defensive ass whooping and enough offense to get it done.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Bears

Getting you set for the Panthers' week six matchup vs Chicago

Schuyler Callihan

Top 3 Performers in the Panthers Loss to Chicago

It wasn't a great day for many, but a few Panthers played well on Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Curtis Samuel Among Inactives for Carolina Panthers vs Bears

Full list of inactives for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions to Panthers Week Six Loss Against Bears

Panthers' offense struggles against stout Bears' defense.

Josh Altorfer

Bears Defense Mauls Bridgewater, Panthers En Route to Victory

Carolina's three-game winning streak is now officially over.

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Bears

Best bets for the Panthers vs Bears week six matchup

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Chicago Bears

Everything you need to know ahead of the Panthers' week six matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Behind Enemy Lines with Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest

An in-depth look at the Carolina Panthers' week six opponent, the Chicago Bears

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Can the Panthers make it four straight wins?

Schuyler Callihan

How Teddy Bridgewater Stacks Up Against the Rest of the NFL QB's

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater is outplaying expectations

Schuyler Callihan