Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Falcons

Four weeks into the 2020 season and yes, the Atlanta Falcons sit alone in the cellar of the NFC South standings at 0-4, while the Carolina Panthers sit at 2-2 and are right in the thick of things. Throwing the records out the window, the Panthers are going to need to play their best football this Sunday if they want to escape Atlanta with a win. The offensive has been in a bit of a groove as of late and looks to have a favorable matchup this week vs a rather poor Falcon defense.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers' offense:

Continue to keep Teddy clean

Last week, the Panthers' offensive line did a tremendous job of getting QB Teddy Bridgewater all the time in the world to go through his progressions and get the ball to his playmakers. He was not sacked a single time vs the Cardinals and has only been sacked once in the last two games. That has been the recipe for success for this offense and it has equated to a pair of wins. Potentially getting Russell Okung and Dennis Daley back this week should do nothing but improve the line.

Take shots, test the secondary

If you can do the first thing, you'll be able to do a lot of this. Atlanta allows 341.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st in the league trailing only Dallas. Robby Anderson has been known to take the top off of defenses and although much of his work has come underneath this season, I would expect he and Bridgewater to connect on a few shots down the field in this one.

Play clean football

It sounds cliche, but sometimes you just have to be. It's not always about turnovers, but also mental mistakes, missed assignments, drops, and most importantly penalties. The Panthers have been accused of several false starts and holds over the first four weeks and that has to be something that gets cleaned up so that you don't have to play from behind the eight ball all the time.

