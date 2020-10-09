SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

Four weeks into the 2020 season and yes, the Atlanta Falcons sit alone in the cellar of the NFC South standings at 0-4, while the Carolina Panthers sit at 2-2 and are right in the thick of things. Throwing the records out the window, the Panthers are going to need to play their best football this Sunday if they want to escape Atlanta with a win. The offensive has been in a bit of a groove as of late and looks to have a favorable matchup this week vs a rather poor Falcon defense.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers' offense:

Continue to keep Teddy clean

Last week, the Panthers' offensive line did a tremendous job of getting QB Teddy Bridgewater all the time in the world to go through his progressions and get the ball to his playmakers. He was not sacked a single time vs the Cardinals and has only been sacked once in the last two games. That has been the recipe for success for this offense and it has equated to a pair of wins. Potentially getting Russell Okung and Dennis Daley back this week should do nothing but improve the line.

Take shots, test the secondary

If you can do the first thing, you'll be able to do a lot of this. Atlanta allows 341.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st in the league trailing only Dallas. Robby Anderson has been known to take the top off of defenses and although much of his work has come underneath this season, I would expect he and Bridgewater to connect on a few shots down the field in this one.

Play clean football

It sounds cliche, but sometimes you just have to be. It's not always about turnovers, but also mental mistakes, missed assignments, drops, and most importantly penalties. The Panthers have been accused of several false starts and holds over the first four weeks and that has to be something that gets cleaned up so that you don't have to play from behind the eight ball all the time. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/8

Full list of the Panthers' injury list from Thursday's practice

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Von Miller Eyeing to Return in December vs Panthers

The best pass rusher in the league could make his 2020 debut vs the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers Miss McCaffrey, but Are Finding Ways to Get the Job Done

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is pleased with the production of his backs

Schuyler Callihan

WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

An in-depth look at the Panthers' week five matchup vs Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Are the Panthers....Contenders?

The Panthers have won two straight, but are they for real?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/7

Full list of injuries provided from Wednesday's practice

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers Week 4 Snap Counts and What They Mean

Take a look at who got the most playing time for the Panthers last week against the Cardinals and what it means going forward.

Josh Altorfer

by

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers Place Reggie Bonnafon on Practice Squad/Injured List

Another Panthers running back headed to the injured list

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Week 4 Report Card

Grading all three sides of the ball from Carolina's win over Arizona

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers @ Falcons

TV and streaming information for the Panthers week five matchup vs Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan