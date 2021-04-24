Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Depth Chart: Defense

Looking at how the defensive side of the ball currently stands before the draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than a week away making it a great time to take a deep look at the current roster. This should give us an idea about what defensive positions the Panthers need to address moving forward.

***Note: This depth chart is unofficial and is a projection***

Defensive Tackle

Starters - Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones

Backups - Morgan Fox, Bravvion Roy

Analysis: Losing fan favorite Efe Obada hurts but this is a solid group up front. Derrick Brown needs to take a huge step forward in his second season and prove that he was worthy of being a top ten draft pick. Every indication is that he will do just that. DaQuan Jones spent the past seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans and adds a great veteran presence to an otherwise young defense. Expect Jones to start inside with Brown to start the season. Morgan Fox should be first off the bench to relieve Jones and Brown when they need rest.

Defensive End

Starters - Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Haason Reddick

Backups - Marquis Hayes, Frank Herron, Austin Larkin

Analysis: This is where the defensive unit really gets fun to watch. Brian Burns is quickly become one of the NFL's brightest stars and I think he is just scratching the surface of his talent. Gross-Matos should join Brown in an improved sophomore season. Adding Haason Reddick to this group is a move that should put the NFC South QBs on notice and one that is somehow going under the radar.

Linebacker

Starters - Denzel Perryman, Shaq Thompson

Backups - Jermaine Carter, Jeremy Chinn

Analysis: The Panthers finally have a reliable middle linebacker after a tough year losing Luke Kuechly. Denzel Perryman should be the Mike as long as he can remain healthy. Shaq Thompson will do his thing but the days of wondering if he can replace Kuechly have passed. The answer is no. It's unfair to list Chinn as a backup as he will likely play the most snaps out of anyone on the entire defensive unit but hopefully he can be used more at his traditional safety spot in 2021.

Cornerback

Starters - Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye

Backups - Myles Hartsfield, Troy Pride Jr., Rashaan Melvin

Analysis: This group will likely add a player or two in the draft. Donte Jackson and A.J. Bouye on the outside isn't the league's worst combo, but it's far from the best. Jackson is great when matched up with shifty receivers but struggles in press coverage. Bouye can have success in zone schemes.

Safety

Starters - Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris

Backups - Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

Analysis: This is another group that could use some help via the draft. Chinn is solid but when he is forced to move over to LB he'll leave a hole in the backside of the defense. Safety is often considered the least important position on defense but Carolina has to be strong there if they fail to add a true shutdown corner this offseason.

