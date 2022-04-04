Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Roster Breakdown

The Panthers still have some holes to fill on its roster as we head into the 2022 NFL Draft. However, they did a tremendous job in the first wave of free agency addressing the offensive line and adding some pieces to the defense. Now, the biggest question marks lie at quarterback, left tackle/left guard, linebacker, and defensive end.

With just one pick in the top 100 picks, the Panthers can't afford to miss on that selection at No. 6. The allure of a Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, or Matt Corral can't supersede the immediate impact that Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Kyle Hamilton would have.

To get a better look at the Panthers' roster ahead of the draft, we take a look at what they have at each position.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker Running Back Christian McCaffrey D'Onta Foreman Chuba Hubbard Darius Bradwell Spencer Brown Wide Receiver DJ Moore Robby Anderson Rashard Higgins Terrace Marshall Jr. Brandon Zylstra Shi Smith C.J. Saunders Aaron Parker Tight End Ian Thomas Tommy Tremble Colin Thompson Stephen Sullivan Giovanni Ricci (TE/FB) Offensive Tackle Brady Christensen Taylor Moton Cameron Erving Aaron Monteiro Austen Pleasants Offensive Guard Austin Corbett Pat Elflein Dennis Daley John Miller Michael Jordan Deonte Brown Mike Horton Center Bradley Bozeman Sam Tecklenburg Defensive End Brian Burns Yetur Gross-Matos Marquis Haynes Sr. Frank Herron Joe Jackson Darryl Johnson Austin Larkin Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown Matt Ioannidis Daviyon Nixon Bravvion Roy Phil Hoskins Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Linebacker Shaq Thompson Cory Littleton Damien Wilson Frankie Luvu Kamal Martin Julian Stanford Azur Kamara Cornerback Donte Jackson Jaycee Horn CJ Henderson Rashaan Melvin Keith Taylor Stanley Thomas-Oliver III Troy Pride Jr. Madre Harper Chris Westry Safety Jeremy Chinn Xavier Woods Sean Chandler Kenny Robinson Sam Franklin Jr. Juston Burris Myles Hartsfield Specialists Kicker - Zane Gonzalez, Lirim Hajrullahu Punter - Johnny Hekker Long Snapper - J.J. Jansen, Thomas Fletcher

