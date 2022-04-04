Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Roster Breakdown
The Panthers still have some holes to fill on its roster as we head into the 2022 NFL Draft. However, they did a tremendous job in the first wave of free agency addressing the offensive line and adding some pieces to the defense. Now, the biggest question marks lie at quarterback, left tackle/left guard, linebacker, and defensive end.
With just one pick in the top 100 picks, the Panthers can't afford to miss on that selection at No. 6. The allure of a Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, or Matt Corral can't supersede the immediate impact that Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Kyle Hamilton would have.
To get a better look at the Panthers' roster ahead of the draft, we take a look at what they have at each position.
Quarterback
Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker
Running Back
Christian McCaffrey
D'Onta Foreman
Chuba Hubbard
Darius Bradwell
Spencer Brown
Wide Receiver
DJ Moore
Robby Anderson
Rashard Higgins
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Brandon Zylstra
Shi Smith
C.J. Saunders
Aaron Parker
Tight End
Ian Thomas
Tommy Tremble
Colin Thompson
Stephen Sullivan
Giovanni Ricci (TE/FB)
Offensive Tackle
Brady Christensen
Taylor Moton
Cameron Erving
Aaron Monteiro
Austen Pleasants
Offensive Guard
Austin Corbett
Pat Elflein
Dennis Daley
John Miller
Michael Jordan
Deonte Brown
Mike Horton
Center
Bradley Bozeman
Sam Tecklenburg
Defensive End
Brian Burns
Yetur Gross-Matos
Marquis Haynes Sr.
Frank Herron
Joe Jackson
Darryl Johnson
Austin Larkin
Defensive Tackle
Derrick Brown
Matt Ioannidis
Daviyon Nixon
Bravvion Roy
Phil Hoskins
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Linebacker
Shaq Thompson
Cory Littleton
Damien Wilson
Frankie Luvu
Kamal Martin
Julian Stanford
Azur Kamara
Cornerback
Donte Jackson
Jaycee Horn
CJ Henderson
Rashaan Melvin
Keith Taylor
Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
Troy Pride Jr.
Madre Harper
Chris Westry
Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Xavier Woods
Sean Chandler
Kenny Robinson
Sam Franklin Jr.
Juston Burris
Myles Hartsfield
Specialists
Kicker - Zane Gonzalez, Lirim Hajrullahu
Punter - Johnny Hekker
Long Snapper - J.J. Jansen, Thomas Fletcher
