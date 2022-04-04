Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Roster Breakdown

A preview of the 2022 Panthers ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Panthers still have some holes to fill on its roster as we head into the 2022 NFL Draft. However, they did a tremendous job in the first wave of free agency addressing the offensive line and adding some pieces to the defense. Now, the biggest question marks lie at quarterback, left tackle/left guard, linebacker, and defensive end. 

With just one pick in the top 100 picks, the Panthers can't afford to miss on that selection at No. 6. The allure of a Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, or Matt Corral can't supersede the immediate impact that Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Kyle Hamilton would have.

To get a better look at the Panthers' roster ahead of the draft, we take a look at what they have at each position. 

Quarterback

USATSI_17479880_168388579_lowres (1)

Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker

Running Back

USATSI_17248717_168388579_lowres (1)

Christian McCaffrey

D'Onta Foreman

Chuba Hubbard

Darius Bradwell

Spencer Brown

Wide Receiver

USATSI_16794003_168388579_lowres (1)

DJ Moore

Robby Anderson

Rashard Higgins

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Brandon Zylstra

Shi Smith

C.J. Saunders

Aaron Parker

Tight End

USATSI_17403967_168388579_lowres

Ian Thomas

Tommy Tremble

Colin Thompson

Stephen Sullivan

Giovanni Ricci (TE/FB)

Offensive Tackle

USATSI_17424967_168388579_lowres (1)

Brady Christensen

Taylor Moton

Cameron Erving

Aaron Monteiro

Austen Pleasants

Offensive Guard

USATSI_16238587_168388579_lowres (1)

Austin Corbett

Pat Elflein

Dennis Daley

John Miller

Michael Jordan

Deonte Brown

Mike Horton

Center

USATSI_15417237_168388579_lowres

Bradley Bozeman

Sam Tecklenburg

Defensive End

USATSI_17533166_168388579_lowres (2)

Brian Burns

Yetur Gross-Matos

Marquis Haynes Sr.

Frank Herron

Joe Jackson

Darryl Johnson

Austin Larkin

Defensive Tackle

USATSI_16474506_168388579_lowres

Derrick Brown

Matt Ioannidis

Daviyon Nixon

Bravvion Roy

Phil Hoskins

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Linebacker

USATSI_17404004_168388579_lowres (3)

Shaq Thompson

Cory Littleton

Damien Wilson

Frankie Luvu

Kamal Martin

Julian Stanford

Azur Kamara

Cornerback

USATSI_16930739_168388579_lowres (1)

Donte Jackson

Jaycee Horn

CJ Henderson

Rashaan Melvin

Keith Taylor

Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

Troy Pride Jr.

Madre Harper

Chris Westry

Safety

USATSI_17346581_168388579_lowres

Jeremy Chinn

Xavier Woods

Sean Chandler

Kenny Robinson

Sam Franklin Jr.

Juston Burris

Myles Hartsfield

Specialists

USATSI_17249603_168388579_lowres (1)

Kicker - Zane Gonzalez, Lirim Hajrullahu

Punter - Johnny Hekker

Long Snapper - J.J. Jansen, Thomas Fletcher

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17345516_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Sign CB Chris Westry

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_16895529_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Are the Odds: 2022 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17836617_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 6.0

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_15317643_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Mike Tannenbaum Has the Panthers Drafting a QB at No. 6

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17404004_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Defensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17211679_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robby Anderson Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17117911_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Offensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17516272_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Retires

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022