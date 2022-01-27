Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Promote Salary Cap Manager Samir Suleiman

Panthers make internal front office move.

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman, has been promoted to vice president of football administration.

"Samir's been instrumental for us over the past year," Fitterer said in a statement released by the team. "From signing Haason Reddick and other free agents last offseason, he's done a great job for us. We rely on him and his ability to manage the salary cap every day, and he's a big part of what we do here."

Also in the release, Fitterer stated that Suleiman will have a larger role in the budgeting and finance function of the football operation. Suleiman came to the Panthers after previously working for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was one of the in-house candidates that interviewed for the open GM position last offseason prior to Fitterer being offered the job. 

