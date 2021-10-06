Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Eagles

NOTE: Players dealing with injuries such as RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Shaq Thompson have yet to be officially ruled out for this week's game. The depth chart will be updated once their status is revealed.
OFFENSE
QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, Giovanni Ricci
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., WR Shi Smith
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
TE: Tommy Tremble
LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott
LG: Dennis Daley, Trent Scott
C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: John Miller, Deonte Brown
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Darryl Johnson
DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson
CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.
SS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin
FS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Joseph Charlton
H: Joseph Charlton
LS: JJ Jansen
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith, Alex Erickson
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.