Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Eagles

NOTE: Players dealing with injuries such as RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Shaq Thompson have yet to be officially ruled out for this week's game. The depth chart will be updated once their status is revealed.

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, Giovanni Ricci

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., WR Shi Smith

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

TE: Tommy Tremble

LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

LG: Dennis Daley, Trent Scott

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller, Deonte Brown

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Darryl Johnson

DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson

CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.

SS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin

FS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Joseph Charlton

H: Joseph Charlton

LS: JJ Jansen

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith, Alex Erickson

