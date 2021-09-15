September 15, 2021
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints

Carolina has their lineup set for this Sunday's game vs New Orleans.
The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for their week two matchup vs the New York Jets. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change. 

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman

FB: Giovanni Ricci

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith

TE: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

LG: Pat Elflein, Michael Jordan

C: Matt Paradis, Pat Elflein

RG: Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown 

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson

DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Jermain Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

H: Joseph Charlton

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Joseph Charlton

