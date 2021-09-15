Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints
The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for their week two matchup vs the New York Jets. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change.
OFFENSE
QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman
FB: Giovanni Ricci
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith
TE: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott
LG: Pat Elflein, Michael Jordan
C: Matt Paradis, Pat Elflein
RG: Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson
DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Jermain Carter Jr., Clay Johnston
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor
FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
H: Joseph Charlton
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Joseph Charlton
