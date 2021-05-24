Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Panthers Sign DT Caraun Reid

The Panthers have added to their defensive line.
Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

Reid was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft and totaled 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five QB hits, and two sacks during his two seasons with the team. Since, Reid has spent time with the Chargers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, and Washington.

He appeared in seven games for the Jaguars this past season and made just five tackles in a limited role. Reid brings depth to the interior of the Panthers' defensive line who returns Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy and made other additions this offseason by signing DaQuan Jones and drafting Daviyon Nixon.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers have waived linebacker Chris Orr.

