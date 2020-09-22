Carolina Panthers Week 2 Report Card

OFFENSE: D-

Anytime you have four turnovers in one game, you limit your chances to win and that's exactly what happened on Sunday for the Panthers. Some of that can be attributed to poor offensive line play, but some of the blame lies on Teddy Bridgewater's shoulders as well. All around it was just a very ugly outing and one the Panthers would like to forget about. It's imperative that the Panthers improve their pass protection if they want to have a chance to win a divisional game or two and with Christian McCaffrey now out multiple weeks, the passing game has to step its game up and it all starts up front.

DEFENSE: C+

The defense is what kept the Panthers in the game in the 2nd half, but there were still far too many big plays and wide-open gaps in the secondary and up front in the run game for me to give a "B" here. The pressure on Tom Brady was essentially nonexistent, which makes the 2nd straight week without a sack to start the season. For this defense to have a chance, they need to be able to get to the quarterback and take some pressure off of this young secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

The Panthers struggled in many ways on special teams in week one but cleaned up a lot of those things in week two. It wasn't great special teams by any means, but the unit wasn't really noticeable. If the unit is unnoticeable, then that's usually a good thing (no big plays/penalties).

