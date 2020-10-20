SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Week 6 Report Card: Offense

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers were held to a season-low 16 points on Sunday vs a stingy Chicago Bears defense and constantly found themselves in a hole offensively. Hats off to Chicago, they have a legit top 5, top 10 defense but there's a lot that the Panthers could have done to prevent a poor showing. Let's look at how each aspect of the Panthers' offense graded out in week six.

Passing Game: D

Teddy Bridgewater did not look like himself out there on Sunday. With that said, you do have to give a lot of credit to Chicago's secondary who played lights out minus a handful of plays. Aside from a 38-yard pass to DJ Moore and a 39-yard pass to Robby Anderson, the aerial attack was rather poor for the first time this season. It wasn't just all Teddy Bridgewater's fault though. There were a few drops by the receivers, most notably the one in the back of the end zone by DJ Moore that would have been a touchdown. The receivers had a tough time fighting off press coverage and took too long to find the open areas of the field. 

Run Game: C

A lot of this can be attributed to the offensive line not making much room up front, but this was by far the most Mike Davis has been bottled up since filling in for Christian McCaffrey. He still ran hard and had a couple of solid runs and even Trenton Cannon who had three carries played with a lot of effort. It's hard for me to knock the backs when the offensive line played so poorly.

Offensive line: F

The o-line's performance on Sunday was hard to watch. Pass protection was abysmal allowing four sacks and six QB hits. They didn't get much of a push in the run game and had several missed assignments (from what I could tell) and penalties. This was extremely disappointing considering this group didn't allow a single sack over the last two games. Yes, Chicago has one of the most fierce defenses in the league, but this was just a flat out bad day for the big fellas up front. 

