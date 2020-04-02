AllPanthers
Christian McCaffrey Launches Initiative to Combat COVID-19

Jason Hewitt

Christian McCaffrey has consistently engaged with charities in the Carolinas since he became a member of the Panthers organization after the 2017 NFL Draft, and this is yet another example of the NFL All-Pro's good deeds in the community. 

As the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the United States, more and more individuals from the world of sports have come out to support causes to fight the pandemic. McCaffrey is the latest athlete to follow this trend. He noticed the efforts of healthcare providers everywhere who are combating the virus, so he developed an initiative dedicated to helping those in the Carolinas who need financial assistance by coming up with "22 and You." More information on the charity is available below:

This isn't the first and certainly won't be the last time that McCaffrey displays his genuine love for the community. With the coronavirus becoming a greater threat to the world, it's wonderful to see that he is once again using his platform for the greater good of his environment. "22 and You" will definitely be extremely beneficial to hospitals all over the Carolinas.

For those who are interested in contributing to this charitable cause, McCaffrey's new website can be found here. 

Please stay safe and abide by the guidelines the public health officials are laying out.

