Christian McCaffrey's Tops Ezekiel Elliott in NFL MVP Odds

Schuyler Callihan

Once upon a time, running backs were treated like an emerald jewel as they were once what every team ran their offense through. Today, that's not necessarily the case in a pass-happy league.

However, for the Carolina Panthers, they have one of the most dynamic players at the position. In fact, had the Panthers had anything close to a playoff season a year ago, the argument can be made that he should have been the NFL MVP. He became the third running back in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving.

As the Panthers continue to reshape and retool their roster, McCaffrey sticks out as the team's leader and a guy they will most certainly lean on in the midst of a rebuild. Carolina has plenty of other weapons such as D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and newly acquired Robby Anderson and Teddy Bridgewater, but expect McCaffrey to potentially even increase his season totals from a year ago (1,387 yards rushing, 1,005 yards receiving).

So, does McCaffrey stand a shot at the NFL MVP in 2020?

According to OddShark,com, he has the 11th best odds at +2500. That is probably about the right spot as the guys in front of him are all very capable of accomplishing that feat. What is most intriguing is that he actually sits ahead of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Do you think McCaffrey has a chance to win the award? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

