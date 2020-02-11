Could Philip Rivers Land in Carolina?

Yesterday, Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers mutually agreed to part ways after 16 years. Rivers is a long-time, established NFL quarterback that several teams will have interest in.

Teams that have been named as potential suitors for the 8X Pro-Bowler are Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the two teams that could be interested if their current quarterback goes elsewhere are New England and Carolina. Yes, Carolina.

According to SportsLine, the Panthers have the third best odds to land Rivers at +500.

It may not seem logical for the Panthers to inquire about Rivers, but it may actually be a solid game plan should they move on from Cam Newton and here's why:

1. Provides Opportunity to Win Now

Of course, there are many other holes that need filled other than quarterback, but we are speaking hypothetically here. If Newton is dealt, Carolina doesn't have to completely set the reboot button. Although Rivers is at 38 years of age, he is still performing at a high level and is seeking his first Super Bowl ring. He's not ready to throw the towel in yet and Carolina has some pieces that may attract him, i.e. Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore.

2. Bridging the Future

Whether it's Newton, Rivers, or someone else that lines up behind center next year for the Panthers, one thing is certain, a young quarterback must be developed. Last year's third round pick, Will Grier out of West Virginia is in a better place than you may think. It's clear he is not quite ready to be the everyday starter, but has some traits that could one day put him in that role. Newton has done a phenomenal job mentoring both Kyle Allen and Grier and was a total class act when the Panthers took Grier in the third round a year ago. However, if the Panthers decide to move in a different direction, a veteran leadership and presence is needed in that quarterback room. This still applies even if the "future" lies in the hand of another quarterback in the 2020 or 2021 NFL Draft classes.

3. No Voice, No direction

One thing every NFL franchise needs in order to be successful is a clear leader. McCaffrey and a few others can be considered leaders, but it's most important to have that voice in the quarterback room. The younger quarterbacks need guidance and direction. They're playing football, but they don't fully know the ins and outs of being a successful signal-caller in the league. Look at what happened once Newton was taken out of the lineup in 2019. The team fell apart and lacked leadership, which was a disaster waiting to happen. The last thing you want to do as an organization is just let two young quarterbacks battle it out and say, "Hey! Go figure it out." You need someone to help groom those guys along so they are ready when their number is called.

Do you think the Panthers should be interested in Rivers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

