Cowboys Hand Panthers First Loss of the Season

Dallas, TX - After a hot start to the 2021 season, the Carolina Panthers fell in defeat to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, 36-28.

Both defenses forced a three and out to open up the game but both offenses got hot immediately after. Dallas struck first by gashing the Panthers on the ground. The Cowboys offensive line dominated in trenches, opening up massive holes for running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Dak Prescott fumbled the snap on 1st & 20 but scrambled for a big gain to make it 2nd & 5, avoiding disaster. A couple plays later, Prescott hit tight end Dalton Schultz for 18 yards, moving the ball inside the Carolina 40. Dallas went back to the ground game eventually finding their way in the end zone via a 1-yard rush by Ezekiel Elliott.

Carolina turned to the ground game to jumpstart their next possession as rookie Chuba Hubbard came through picking up 27 yards on two carries. Sam Darnold leaned heavily on DJ Moore throughout the drive, connecting on three passes. Moore caught one ball at the sticks, took a big hit nearly knocking him down to the ground but was able to keep his balance and picked up a gain of 29. Another completion to Moore brought the ball inside the one, setting up a one-yard rushing score by Darnold to tie the game up.

The Cowboys answered on the ensuing possession but had a little help along the way as Dalton Schultz fumbled the ball twice. After further review, Schultz had a knee touching the ground before the ball popped loose on the first fumble. Two plays later, Jeremy Chinn delivered huge hit on Schultz jarring the ball free but it was ruled forward progress, meaning the play was deemed over. Dallas decided to gamble and go for it on 4th & 2. Prescott had a ton of green in front of him, rushing for 21. He then proceeded to go back to the air hitting Blake Jarwin for an 18-yard score to take a 13-7 lead. Carolina was flagged for having too many men on the field on the extra point, so Dallas decided to attempt a two-point conversion. Prescott completed a pass to Schultz but was ruled down just shy of the goal line.

Carolina answered right back regain the lead thanks to a couple of 3rd & 10+ conversions. Darnold finished off the drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, his fifth of the season which leads the NFL. The Panthers took a 14-13 lead into the half.

Looking to add onto their one-point lead, Carolina got the ball rolling early on their opening drive of the third quarter with a 39-yard pass to DJ Moore. However, Dallas' defense stiffened and forced the Panthers into a 54-yard field goal attempt. Zane Gonzalez pushed the kick just left of the upright, keeping the score in check. After that missed kick, the Cowboys scored 23 unanswered points. Carolina had no answer for the Cowboys run game whatsoever. Ezekiel Elliott picked up 21 yards on three carries before Prescott dropped a dime to Amari Cooper for a 35-yard touchdown.

Sam Darnold started to feel the pressure as the offensive line continuously got manhandled up front. Darnold made two bad throws that resulted in interceptions by Trevon Diggs. Prescott tossed his fourth touchdown of the day to Cedrick Wilson to put Dallas up 36-13.

Despite the Cowboys having the game well in hand early in the 4th quarter, Carolina wasn't ready to lay down just yet. Darnold and DJ Moore hooked up for a pair of touchdowns to draw within eight, 36-28. With four minutes remaining in the game, Carolina had a chance but needed to do something they had trouble doing all afternoon long - get Dallas off the field. With no timeouts left, the Panthers were unable to stop the clock aside from the two-minute warning. On 3rd and short, Prescott handed the ball off to Elliott who was lined up as a fullback, who then pitched it out to Pollard picking up the first down to put the final nail in the coffin.

The Panthers will return to Bank of America Stadium next Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on FOX.

