Curtis Samuel Among Inactives for Carolina Panthers vs Bears
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are under one hour from kicking off. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
WR Curtis Samuel
CB Eli Apple
OL Dennis Daley
DT Woodrow Hamilton
CHICAGO BEARS
INACTIVES
CB Duke Shelley
S Deon Bush
OG Arlington Hambright
WR Riley Ridley
LB Trevis Gipson
LINEUP CHANGES
DL Zach Kerr starts for injured Kawann Short
FLIP CARD CHANGES
Activated WR Keith Kirkwood from injured reserve
Signed DL Woodrow Hamilton from practice squad
Signed DL Austin Larkin from practice squad
OL Tyler Larsen placed on COVID list
Placed DL Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve
Placed DL Kawann Short on injured reserve
