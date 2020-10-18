SI.com
Curtis Samuel Among Inactives for Carolina Panthers vs Bears

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are under one hour from kicking off. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

WR Curtis Samuel

CB Eli Apple

OL Dennis Daley

DT Woodrow Hamilton

CHICAGO BEARS

INACTIVES

CB Duke Shelley

S Deon Bush

OG Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley

LB Trevis Gipson

LINEUP CHANGES

DL Zach Kerr starts for injured Kawann Short

FLIP CARD CHANGES

Activated WR Keith Kirkwood from injured reserve

Signed DL Woodrow Hamilton from practice squad

Signed DL Austin Larkin from practice squad

OL Tyler Larsen placed on COVID list

Placed DL Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve

Placed DL Kawann Short on injured reserve

