Cut Candidates After Two Weeks of Training Camp

The first wave of cuts won't be made until August 16th but after nearly two weeks of practice, I've been able to form opinions on some of the guys that were on the "roster bubble" heading into training camp. Guys such as CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, OL Pat Elflein, S Juston Burris, QB Sam Darnold, and DE Marquis Haynes (now injured) don't appear to be going anywhere.

However, there are three players I believe are worth noting as candidates to be cut this preseason.

QB P.J. Walker

It's more of a matter of when then if for P.J. Walker. With Mayfield and Darnold splitting all the reps with the ones and Matt Corral being groomed as the future of the organization, there's no room for Walker to stick around. As we get deeper into the preseason, the Panthers' coaching staff is going to want Mayfield, Darnold, and Corral to get as many reps as humanly possible. Letting Walker go now (or soon) will give him an opportunity elsewhere that doesn't have as crowded of a room. He'll make it to the first preseason game next week against Washington, but I'm not certain he'll be around for the New England game the following week.

OL Deonte Brown

Everyone fell in love with Deonte Brown when the Panthers selected in him in the 2021 draft. Some felt like he could be a "hidden gem" but he's not made much progress since arriving in the Queen City. In fact, I actually think he's on the outside looking in for a roster spot right now. The offensive line is much deeper than it was a year ago and I just can't envision a scenario in which he appears on the 53-man roster.

OL Cameron Erving

Erving didn't take advantage of his opportunity as the starting left tackle a year ago and now, he may be in danger of losing his roster spot. He's been running with the ones and twos here and there but when they split to two fields, he's working primarily with the threes and fours. Ikem Ekwonu and Brady Christensen have received the majority of left tackle reps. Unless they see him as a swing tackle, which I don't believe they do, he's a prime candidate to get cut.

