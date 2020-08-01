D.J. Moore Set to Take "Next Step" to NFL Stardom

In 2019, Panthers wide receivers were limited in what they were able to do due to the poor quarterback play throughout the season once Cam Newton went down with a season-ending injury.

However, D.J. Moore still posted some really solid numbers and turned heads around the league by totaling 1,175 yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions. Just imagine what he could have done with a healthy Cam Newton for an entire season. That unknown paired with his extremely high ceiling is what have people in the Carolinas excited about his immediate future.

This past week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided some thoughts on Moore and what he's got to do to become a clear number one option in the passing game.

“I think D.J. has gotta take another step this year and go be that dominant, physical, go-to receiver that on third and five you’re going to, in the red zone that you’re going to. And taking the matchup of their team’s best corner and just dominate it, so that’s the step that he has to take."

If what he has already shown us says anything, it's that he certainly has all the tools to be that number one guy. He needs Bridgewater to stay healthy for an entire season and as Rhule mentioned, become more reliable in clutch situations.

Below is a list of some of the top receivers in the NFC South. You'll notice that Moore is hanging right there with these guys despite not having a true starting quarterback a year ago.

ATL Calvin Ridley - 63 rec, 866 yards, 7 TD's

TB Mike Evans - 67 rec, 1,157 yards, 8 TD's

TB Chris Godwin - 86 rec, 1,333 yards, 9 TD's

CAR D.J. Moore- 87 rec, 1,175 yards, 4 TD's

ATL Julio Jones - 99 rec, 1,394 yards, 6 TD's

NO Michael Thomas 149 rec, 1,725 yards, 9 TD's

Aside from Michael Thomas, D.J. Moore could become the best receiver in the division, right there with Julio Jones. But as Rhule mentioned, he's "got to take that next step".

According to ESPN, Moore is ranked as the 10th best wide receiver in the fantasy projections for the 2020 season.

Do you think D.J. Moore can evolve into a top receiver in the league? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

