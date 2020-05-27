AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

D.J. Moore Tabbed as a "True Fantasy Sleeper" for 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Last year, Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore had his breakout season in the NFL accumulating 1,175 yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions.

Many believe that he can become a No. 1 receiver for the Panthers for years to come, but this upcoming season will be the all-telling sign of whether or not that high level of production can become an annual thing for him.

As for those fantasy football owners out there that are on the fence about D.J. Moore, Sports Illustrated's Gambling expert Frankie Taddeo tells us why Moore should be someone that you draft this fall.

"He is a definite draft for me. I actually believe that this is one of the true sleepers in fantasy football in 2020. We're looking at a guy that was actually able to get over 1,000 yards receiving and that was without really having any sort of semblance of a real quarterback under center last year. Now with Teddy Bridgewater there, I know Robby Anderson is added to the fold, but I actually think he'll be more of a deep threat, that'll open up things more for D.J. Moore. He's definitely a player that I think all fantasy football players and owners should be targeting in 2020. I love D.J. Moore this season."

Moore may see his numbers dip ever so slightly in 2020 with the addition of Robby Anderson, but his overall production should still hold up - making him a definite top fantasy player.

Do you believe D.J. Moore is a fantasy sleeper for the upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What to Do With Christian McCaffrey's Over/Under Total on Rushing Yards

Can McCaffrey surpass his 2019 numbers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Jeremy Chinn Shows off Athleticism and Playmaking Ability

Panthers' second-round pick shows off his freakish athleticism during a workout video which is part of the bigger picture that Carolina possesses a player with immense potential.

Jack Duffy

No Return Date Set for Minicamps Despite Reports

Despite a report from Yahoo, the NFL has not set a return date for the start of minicamps but coaches are nearing a return to team facilities.

Jack Duffy

Matt Rhule's Odds to Win Coach of the Year

Can the Panthers first-year coach lead his team beyond expectations?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Could Be Back to its Winning Ways Sooner Than Later

Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff look to bring the Panthers back to the playoffs

Schuyler Callihan

by

ChefK

Several Panthers Remain as Free Agents

Cam Newton, several others still looking for a new team

Schuyler Callihan

MAILBAG: Answering Your Questions on the Panthers

The staff answers your questions!

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

Diving Into Curtis Samuel's Untapped Potential

Will the Panthers wide receiver takeoff in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Should the Panthers Renew Marty Hurney's Contract?

Carolina could be in search of a new GM in the near future

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

3 Bold Predictions for the Carolina Panthers in 2020

What to expect from the Panthers young squad this upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

by

C-Lock