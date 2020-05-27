D.J. Moore Tabbed as a "True Fantasy Sleeper" for 2020

Last year, Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore had his breakout season in the NFL accumulating 1,175 yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions.

Many believe that he can become a No. 1 receiver for the Panthers for years to come, but this upcoming season will be the all-telling sign of whether or not that high level of production can become an annual thing for him.

As for those fantasy football owners out there that are on the fence about D.J. Moore, Sports Illustrated's Gambling expert Frankie Taddeo tells us why Moore should be someone that you draft this fall.

"He is a definite draft for me. I actually believe that this is one of the true sleepers in fantasy football in 2020. We're looking at a guy that was actually able to get over 1,000 yards receiving and that was without really having any sort of semblance of a real quarterback under center last year. Now with Teddy Bridgewater there, I know Robby Anderson is added to the fold, but I actually think he'll be more of a deep threat, that'll open up things more for D.J. Moore. He's definitely a player that I think all fantasy football players and owners should be targeting in 2020. I love D.J. Moore this season."

Moore may see his numbers dip ever so slightly in 2020 with the addition of Robby Anderson, but his overall production should still hold up - making him a definite top fantasy player.

Do you believe D.J. Moore is a fantasy sleeper for the upcoming season?

