Daniel Jeremiah Tabs Panthers as Team That Had the Best Draft Value

It's no secret that new Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was an understudy to John Schneider in Seattle. One thing the Seahawks have done seemingly every draft is trade back, acquire additional picks, and expand the chances of hitting on more players per draft.

Fitterer and his staff set a franchise record for the most trades (5) made in a single draft - four of which were of the trading down variety. This angered some fans in the 2nd round as many thought they should have stood at No. 39 and selected an offensive tackle but instead, they traded down in the 2nd round twice before finally landing on LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

On day three of the draft, the Panthers kept the theme going of trading down and trading down and trading down some more. In the 4th round, they selected Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard who ran for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019. Carolina then went with Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon in the 5th and Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown with their first of three six rounds picks. Both players slid down the draft for different reasons but have the talent to be considered day two selections.

Although trading back is never popular amongst the fan base, it can end up paying off in huge dividends as it did for Carolina in 2021. Not to mention, with all the moves they made, they essentially got back what they gave up for Sam Darnold. Overall, it was just a really solid weekend for the Panthers and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah gave his stamp of approval by rating Carolina's draft class No. 1 in terms of value. This was graded on how many players each team took inside Jeremiah's Top 150 prospects.

1. Panthers

2. Dolphins

3. Jaguars

4. Eagles

5. Jets

6. Broncos

7. Lions

8. Falcons

